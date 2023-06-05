Left Menu

Soccer-Frank De Boer appointed Al Jazira coach

Al Jazira have named former Netherlands coach Frank de Boer as their new manager, the Emirati club said on Monday. The former Ajax Amsterdam coach had been in charge of the Abu Dhabi club since 2019. While Al Jazira did not specify the details, Dutch media reported that De Boer has signed a two-year contract starting on July 1.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 23:52 IST
Soccer-Frank De Boer appointed Al Jazira coach

Al Jazira have named former Netherlands coach Frank de Boer as their new manager, the Emirati club said on Monday. De Boer succeeds Marcel Keizer, whose contract expired. The former Ajax Amsterdam coach had been in charge of the Abu Dhabi club since 2019.

While Al Jazira did not specify the details, Dutch media reported that De Boer has signed a two-year contract starting on July 1. It is 53-year-old De Boer's first appointment since he stepped down as Netherlands coach two years ago after Euro 2020 when they went out in the last 16 with a 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic.

Al Jazira finished fifth in this season's top-tier UAE Pro League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New Stores to Combat Climate Change

Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New...

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply services mission to space station

(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply servic...

 United States
3
SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023