Tennis-Swiatek through to last eight as Ukrainian Tsurenko retires unwell

Defending champion Iga Swiatek reached the French Open quarter-finals when her Ukrainian opponent Lesia Tsurenko retired unwell on Monday. World number one Swiatek was 4-1 up in the opening set when Tsurenko called the physiotherapist and had her blood pressure checked. After a five-minute break, the match resumed but Tsurenko threw in the towel after losing the following game.

Updated: 05-06-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 23:55 IST
Defending champion Iga Swiatek reached the French Open quarter-finals when her Ukrainian opponent Lesia Tsurenko retired unwell on Monday. World number one Swiatek was 4-1 up in the opening set when Tsurenko called the physiotherapist and had her blood pressure checked.

After a five-minute break, the match resumed but Tsurenko threw in the towel after losing the following game. Swiatek next faces American sixth seed Coco Gauff.

 

