Soccer-Brazil and Spain to play friendly in anti-racism campaign

Brazil will play a friendly against Spain next March as part of an anti-racism campaign under the slogan 'One skin', both countries' football federations announced on Monday. A statement from the Spanish soccer governing body (RFEF) said the match will be held in Spain to "reinforce the commitment of both entities against violence in football and to intensify the already existing good relations".

Soccer-Seven players to leave Leicester City after relegation

Seven players will leave Leicester City when their contracts expire in June, officials from the club who were relegated from the Premier League said on Monday. Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez and Tete will leave the club.

Tennis-Ruud roars, Jabeur and Swiatek soar into French Open quarters

Casper Ruud continued his bid to reach back-to-back finals at the French Open by fending off Chile's Nicolas Jarry in a 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5 fourth-round win on Monday as Tunisian trailblazer Ons Jabeur also stayed on course for a maiden Grand Slam crown. Alexander Zverev hardly broke sweat in the night session to seal a 6-1 6-4 6-3 win over Bulgarian 28th seed Grigor Dimitrov and set up a showdown with Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Tennis-Last Argentine standing Etcheverry into French Open quarter-finals

Tomas Martin Etcheverry reached the quarter-finals at the French Open, becoming the last Argentine player in the tournament after countryman Francisco Cerundolo fell in an epic five-set battle against sixth seed Holger Rune. The 23-year-old Etcheverry overcame an injured Yoshihito Nishioka from Japan, 7-6(8) 6-0 6-1 on Court Suzanne Lengle to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-finals. Along with Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, they keep South American hopes alive at Roland Garros.

Tennis-Swiatek through to last eight as Ukrainian Tsurenko retires unwell

Defending champion Iga Swiatek needed only 31 minutes to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday as her Ukrainian opponent Lesia Tsurenko retired after feeling unwell. World number one Swiatek was 4-1 up in the opening set when Tsurenko called on the trainer and had her blood pressure and pulse checked.

Soccer-Seven punished by Spanish government for racist insults against Vinicius

Seven people involved in different racist attacks against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr have been punished by Spain's State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport, the country's Sports Commission said on Monday. Four men were fined 60,001 euros ($64,255) and banned from sports venues for two years after hanging a banner reading "Madrid hates Real" and an inflatable black effigy in a replica of Vinicius' No. 20 shirt on a bridge near Real's facilities before the team's Cup match against Atletico Madrid on Jan. 26.

Tennis-Haddad Maia first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach Grand Slam quarters

Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam when she beat Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-7(3) 6-3 7-5 at the French Open on Monday. Maria Bueno, who won seven singles titles at the slams, was the last Brazilian woman to reach the quarter-finals at a major in 1968, although Haddad Maia says she still cannot compare with the great "dancing tennis player".

Tennis-Double bounce mistake was umpire's fault and not mine, says Rune

It was the umpire's fault that a double bounce was not called against Holger Rune during the third set of his fourth round victory over Argentine Francisco Cerundolo at the French Open on Monday, said the Danish sixth seed. Rune, who won a tight match in five sets, was 2-1 up and 40-all in the third set when he clearly failed to get to the ball in time. But the second bounce was not picked up by chair umpire Kader Nouni despite being clearly visible.

Soccer-Pulisic plans Chelsea return but says anything can happen

U.S. winger Christian Pulisic plans to return to Chelsea despite speculation that his days at Stamford Bridge are over. Pulisic became the most expensive American soccer player when he signed with the Premier League side in 2019 for some 64 million euros ($68.54 million) but a recent lack of playing time prompted frustration.

Soccer-Champions League final won't define career, De Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne's legacy will not be defined by the outcome of Saturday's Champions League final, the midfielder said ahead of Manchester City's showdown against Serie A side Inter Milan in Istanbul. De Bruyne has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups at City but European success has eluded the Belgian, who came closest to lifting the elusive trophy in 2021, when City suffered a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea in the final.

