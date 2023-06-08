Left Menu

WTC Scoreboard: India vs Australia, Stumps Day 2

PTI | London | Updated: 08-06-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 22:54 IST
Following is the scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia here on Thursday. Australia 1st Innings: David Warner c Bharat b Thakur 43 Usman Khawaja c Bharat b Mohammed Siraj 0 Marnus Labuschagne b Mohammed Shami 26 Steven Smith b Thakur 121 Travis Head c Bharat b Mohammed Siraj 163 Cameron Green c Shubman Gill b Mohammed Shami 6 Alex Carey lbw b Jadeja 48 Mitchell Starc run out (sub Axar Patel) 5 Pat Cummins c Rahane b Mohammed Siraj 9 Nathan Lyon b Mohammed Siraj 9 Scott Boland not out 1 Extras: (B-13, LB-10, NB-7, W-8) 38 Total: (All out in 121.3 overs) 469 Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-71, 3-76, 4-361, 5-376, 6-387, 7-402, 8-453 , 9-468, 10-469 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 29-4-122-2, Mohammed Siraj 28.3-4-108-4, Umesh Yadav 23-5-77-0, Shardul Thakur 23-4-83-2, Ravindra Jadeja 18-2-56-1.

India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma lbw b Cummins 15 Shubman Gill b Boland 13 Cheteshwar Pujara b Green 14 Virat Kohli c Smith b Starc 14 Ajinkya Rahane not out 29 Ravindra Jadeja c Smith b Lyon 48 Srikar Bharat not out 5 Extras: (B-4, LB-4, NB-5) 13 Total: (For 5 wickets in 38 overs) 151 Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-30, 3-50, 4-71, 5-142 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9-0-52-1, Pat Cummins 9-2-36-1, Scott Boland 11-4-29-1, Cameron Green 7-1-22-1, Nathan Lyon 2-0-4-1.

