Ajinkya Rahane reaches 5000-run mark in Test format

Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane crossed the 5000-run mark in the Test format and became the 13th Indian batter to achieve the milestone on Friday against Australia in the World Test Championship final at the Oval. Rahane played an underpressure knock of 89(129) to keep India's hope of clinching the WTC trophy alive. His innings consisted of 11 fours and a six. At the beginning of the day India were at a score of 151/5, from that point Rahane carried the Indian team along with Shardul Thakur to build a 110-run partnership.

However, as Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur managed to reignite India's hope of making a comeback in the WTC final, Australian bowlers once again showcased their prowess, with skipper Pat Cummins dismissing Rahane at the beginning of the second session. Rahane, who was in sight of what would have been a fine century on his return to the Indian red-ball team, fell for 89 (129).

The right-hander, who had survived some close calls and anxious moments, eventually ran out of luck as Cameron Green took a stunning catch to send him back to the pavillion. Umesh tried to play a cameo but Cummins made short work of him. Yadav fell for a score of 5(11). Thakur soon followed Rahane back to the shed as in trying to clear the boundary, he edged to wicketkeeper Alex Carey behind the stumps. Thakur's counter-attacking knock came to an end for 51(109).

With Thakur gone, Shami went after the Australian pacers, striking two consecutive boundaries in the 67th over off Boland. His attacking knock was, however, short-lived as he was dismissed by the pacer for 13 (11). The fall of this wicket saw the Indians being rolled over for 296 in 69.4 overs, trailing Australia by 173 runs. (ANI)

