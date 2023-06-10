Left Menu

Tennis-World number one Swiatek digs deep to beat Muchova and win French Open title

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 22:10 IST
World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland fought off a comeback from unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova to win 6-2 5-7 6-4 and clinch her third French Open women's title in the last four years on Saturday.

The Pole, who had not dropped a set in the tournament, was 3-1 up in the second before Muchova came back and forced a decider. But the 22-year-old recovered in time to bag her fourth Grand Slam title after also lifting the U.S. Open trophy last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

