Tennis-World number one Swiatek digs deep to beat Muchova and win French Open title

World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland fought off a comeback from unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova to win 6-2 5-7 6-4 and clinch her third French Open women's title in the last four years on Saturday.

The Pole, who had not dropped a set in the tournament, was 3-1 up in the second before Muchova came back and forced a decider. But the 22-year-old recovered in time to bag her fourth Grand Slam title after also lifting the U.S. Open trophy last year.

