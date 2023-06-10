Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Shocked Kipyegon adds 5,000m world record to 1500m mark in Paris

A week after shattering the world record in the women's 1,500 metres, Kenya's Faith Kipyegon had no expectations of a world-beating time in the 5,000, a distance she had not contested in eight years, but managed to surprise herself. The 29-year-old produced a stunning performance to crush the world 5,000 mark at the Paris Diamond League on Friday, beating world record-holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia in the process.

Tennis-Pressure at its peak as Djokovic guns for Major number 23

Pressure will be immense on Sunday when Novak Djokovic faces Casper Ruud in the French Open final with a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam title and his position in the pantheon of tennis at stake. Still in a three-way tie with 20-times major champion Roger Federer and fellow 22-times Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the debate on who is the greatest of all time, the Serbian can also become the first male player to claim three titles in each of the four Grand Slams.

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

The Denver Nuggets stand two victories away from their first NBA title, and their top two players are coming off historic performances. But the Nuggets remember their Game 2 home loss and know they will need to deliver a supreme effort on Friday night when they visit the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Cricket-Australia post daunting WTC target for India

Australia set India what looked like an insurmountable 444-run victory target as Alex Carey scored a tenacious half century to put Pat Cummins's side firmly in control on day four of the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Saturday. Indian fans will do well to block out the statistics listed in the record books which suggest they have been set a mission impossible after Australia opted to wait until they had reached 270-8 to declare their second innings.

Soccer-Messi in Beijing for friendly before move to Miami

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi arrived in Beijing on Saturday for a friendly match before leaving a storied European career to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as a free agent. His arrival was announced in a post on the organising International Football Invitation's official Weibo social media site with a video of players stepping off a plane, ahead of Thursday's Argentina-Australia match in the Chinese capital's recently rebuilt Workers' Stadium.

Tennis-Swiatek reigns supreme at French Open by quelling Muchova

Poland's Iga Swiatek continued her dominance on Parisian clay with a third French Open crown in the last four years, defeating unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova 6-2 5-7 6-4 in a thrilling final to capture her fourth Grand Slam title on Saturday. Swiatek has now lost only two out of 26 Grand Slam matches since moving to world number one in April last year and the 22-year-old became the youngest woman to bag consecutive trophies at Roland Garros since Monica Seles, who triumphed from 1990-92.

Top Indian wrestler accuses government of silence over sexual harassment probe

An Olympic wrestler on Saturday criticised the pace of a police inquiry into sexual harassment accusations against the chief of India's national wrestling body. Vinesh Phogat, a two-time Olympian who has accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually abusing her, said she has also been hurt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue.

NHL-Vegas embracing small adjustments after Game 3 loss

The Vegas Golden Knights will not shy away from making adjustments after the Florida Panthers beat them in overtime on Thursday to cut their lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals to 2-1, said coach Bruce Cassidy. Playing for a raucous home crowd, Florida's All-Star Matthew Tkachuk flicked the equalizer into the net with scarcely more than two minutes left in the third period before centre Carter Verhaeghe clinched it with a wrist shot through traffic in OT.

MLB roundup: Pirates win slugfest, extend Mets' skid

Every starter for the Pirates had a hit. Carlos Santana and Jack Suwinski homered, Austin Hedges added a two-run double and Josh Palacios had two RBI singles. Pittsburgh starter Rich Hill (6-5) allowed two runs and seven hits in seven innings. Francisco Lindor homered, Luis Guillorme added an RBI double and Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez had RBI singles for the Mets, who have lost a season-worst seven straight.

Soccer-Dutch seek to write history in Nations League

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said he and his team wanted to write history by winning the Nations League for the first time when they host the tournament next week. The Dutch take on Croatia in their first semi-final in Rotterdam on Wednesday, followed by Thursday's clash between Italy and Spain in Enschede. The winners go on to the final on Sunday, June 18.

