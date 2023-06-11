Cricket-Australia win World Test Championship final by beating India
Australia beat India by 209 runs to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Sunday.
Chasing 444 for victory, India were bowled out for 234 on the fifth day of the match.
It was India's second successive defeat in the WTC final.
