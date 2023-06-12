Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Manchester City's Rodri named Champions League Player of the Season

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the Champions League's Player of the Season by UEFA on Sunday after a stellar 2022-23 campaign. The 26-year-old Spain international scored the winning goal as City lifted the trophy for the first time when they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Saturday's final.

Tennis-Another Grand Slam final lost, but Ruud hopes he won respect at French Open

Casper Ruud has now lost the three Grand Slam finals he has played, but the Norwegian believes he has earned something at the French Open this year - the respect of his peers. Ruud lost 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 against Novak Djokovic in his second straight final at Roland Garros on Sunday as the Serbian claimed a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam title.

Cricket-Australia aim for 'legacy defining' moment by completing WTC-Ashes double

For Australia captain Pat Cummins, Sunday's crushing victory over India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final signalled a perfect start to what he hopes will be a "legacy defining" stay in England. It was a case of 'one down and one more to go' as just five days after Cummins and his team mates were holding aloft the impressive gold and silver WTC mace at The Oval, the Australians will be back in action on English soil trying to win the miniature 10.5 cm terracotta Ashes urn.

Soccer-Cagliari score stoppage-time winner to snatch promotion from Bari

Cagliari's Leonardo Pavoletti scored in stoppage time to secure their return to Serie A with a 1-0 win at Bari on Sunday in their promotion playoff second leg, depriving their opponents of a place in the Italian top flight with a 2-1 aggregate victory. Cagliari were under pressure at a foggy Stadio San Nicola where only a victory would see them promoted.

Tennis-Shaped by hardship, Djokovic grateful for 'tennis mother' and 'tennis father'

While Novak Djokovic was already looking ahead to a potential record-extending 24th Grand Slam title, there was also time on Sunday for him to look back at what had shaped him as tennis's most successful male player - hardship and adversity. Djokovic, who clinched his 23rd men's major title at the French Open on Sunday, grew up in war-torn Serbia before moving to Niki Pilic's academy in Munich, Germany in 1999 - one of two key encounters in his life.

Soccer-Man City would miss impact of quiet but deadly Gundogan

When Pep Guardiola made Ilkay Gundogan his first recruit on his arrival at Manchester City in 2016 despite the German being sidelined with a long-term injury, little did fans know he would go on to become an era-defining signing. If Gundogan departs when his contract expires this month, he would leave not just with 14 trophies but with countless memories as well, having taught the all-conquering team that giving up was never an option.

Soccer-Al Ahly win African Champions League with draw at holders Wydad Casablanca

Egyptian giants Al Ahly won the African Champions League after scoring a late equaliser to grab a 1-1 draw against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in the second leg of the final on Sunday that secured a 3-2 aggregate victory. Defender Mohamed Abdelmoneim flicked on a corner from Ali Maaloul with 13 minutes remaining, with the ball looping over the home defence and into the corner of the net to hand the Cairo club a record-extending 11th title.

Tennis-Novak Djokovic's run to record 23 Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday to win a men's record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title.

The following is a timeline charting how Djokovic surpassed both Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

Tennis-Grand Slam king Djokovic wins 23rd crown by conquering Ruud at French Open

An unstoppable Novak Djokovic https://www.reuters.com/sports/tennis/french-open-mens-singles-champion-novak-djokovic-2023-06-11/ roared to a record 23rd https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/novak-djokovics-run-22-grand-slam-titles-2023-01-29/ Grand Slam singles title at the French Open on Sunday to stand alone at the summit of men's tennis with a 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 victory over fourth seed Casper Ruud in the final. The 36-year-old Serbian drew level with Rafa Nadal on 22 by bagging the Australian Open crown in January and he leapfrogged the injured King of Clay in his own backyard to claim his third Roland Garros https://www.reuters.com/sports/tennis/list-french-open-mens-singles-champions-2023-06-11/ title after triumphs in 2016 and 2021.

Soccer-WSL revenue grew 60% in 2020-21 season on broadcast, commercial deals -study

Women's Super League (WSL) clubs recorded revenue growth of 60% for the 2020-21 season, driven by a rise in commercial agreements and a new broadcast deal, according to analysis from Deloitte published on Monday. The 12 clubs in the English top flight generated 32 million pounds ($40 million) in aggregate revenue, up from 20 million pounds in the previous season.

