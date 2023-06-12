"It is probably going to plant some respect in my opponents' eyes": Casper Ruud after defeat in French Open final

Despite the disappointment of missing out on a first Grand Slam, the 24-year-old Casper Ruud is pleased with his latest achievements in the French capital and feels his run sent a statement to his rivals. The Norwegian suffered a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 defeat against Novak Djokovic on Sunday in the French Open 2023 final as the Serb made history by winning his 23rd Grand Slam title.

Ruud believes that reaching the final of this year's Roland-Garros is the best achievement of his career. "I think this is maybe the most important final that I reached, honestly, because the first time was, yes, very cool. But here I sort of proved that whatever happened last year is just not a one-time case. Even for next year when we come back to Roland Garros, people are going to look, 'Oh, Casper didn't just make one final but he made it twice,' ATP quoted Ruud as saying.

"It is probably going to plant some respect in my opponents' eyes and hopefully I can build on that, and one day I'm going try to obviously aim for a Slam title. That's my biggest goal, my biggest dream in my career and in my life. It's been close, but no cigar, so I'm going to keep working and try to get it one day," he added. Ruud has now lost all three of his Grand Slam final matches, but he may feel a touch unlucky to have come up against some of the best players in the world.

Ruud has had to play Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, and now Djokovic while Djokovic faced Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in his first Slam final, Rafael Nadal faced Mariano Puerta, and Roger Federer defeated Mark Philippoussis. However, Ruud claimed he didn't view himself as unlucky.

"It's not something I've thought too much about. I mean, obviously anyone you play in a Grand Slam final is going to be a good player. But the three players I've played is just; Rafa going for, at the time, the record for 22, and then Carlos who was just on fire in New York, and then here, Novak, going for 23. I played very tough players, as you say," the French Open 2023 finalist said. "There have been other maybe players in the final, also in the last years, that have maybe been more -- what should I say? -- playable or beatable, because these guys know what to do. I can't just sit and make excuses, but let's see what the future holds," he added. (ANI)

