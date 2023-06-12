Sports News Roundup: Haddad Maia first Brazilian to reach WTA top 10; US senator opens probe into PGA Tour, LIV Golf agreement and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Berghuis to miss Ajax's opening three games after lashing out at fan

Steven Berghuis will miss the first three games of Ajax Amsterdam's 2023-24 campaign after he appeared to strike a fan following a 3-1 loss at FC Twente last month, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Monday. In a video circulating on social media, the midfielder could be seen lashing out at what appeared to be a Twente supporter in front of the Ajax team bus before an official intervened.

Golf-All eyes on Hollywood at U.S. Open drama arrives in LA

The PGA Tour's stunning decision to welcome in massive investment from Saudi Arabia was a twist straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster so it is only fitting that all the leading characters will be in LA for this week's U.S. Open. After two years of railing against the Saudi-backed LIV Golf on moral grounds, PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan did a jaw-dropping about-face last week when he announced an alliance with the country's Public Investment Fund despite its human rights record.

Tennis-Haddad Maia first Brazilian to reach WTA top 10

Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman to reach the top 10 of the WTA rankings on Monday following her dream run to the semi-finals of the French Open. The 27-yaer-old beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the last eight in Paris to become the first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach a Grand Slam semi-final.

US senator opens probe into PGA Tour, LIV Golf agreement

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal on Monday asked the PGA Tour and LIV Golf for communications and records related to their planned merger. Blumenthal, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI), demanded details on how PGA Tour came to its agreement with LIV Golf and how any newly formed entity will be structured and operated, including how the PGA Tour intends to preserve its tax-exempt status.

Cricket-Australia keep faith in expensive Starc's wicket-taking ability

Mitchell Starc may have leaked runs in the World Test Championship final against India but his wicket-taking ability is crucial to the balance of the Australia pace attack heading into the Ashes series against England, coach Andrew McDonald said on Monday. The left-arm quick claimed four wickets but went for 5.34 runs an over - the most expensive performance in his 78-test career - at The Oval in London, where Australia triumphed by 209 runs with Scott Boland impressing the most among the Australian seamers.

MLB roundup: Andrew McCutchen gets 2,000th, Pirates win

Tucupita Marcano hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fourth inning and Andrew McCutchen reached 2,000 career hits as the Pittsburgh Pirates topped the visiting New York Mets 2-1 on Sunday. Jack Suwinski added a solo homer for the Pirates, who entered play having lost three of their last four games. They also moved one game ahead of Milwaukee for first place in the National League Central.

Soccer-Vilda calls up Caldentey, Bonmati and Batlle to Spain's World Cup provisional squad

A feud between Spanish players and Spain women's coach Jorge Vilda appears to be coming to an end after three of the 15 players who were frozen out of the national setup were called up to a provisional squad for the Women's World Cup on Monday. Barcelona's Mariona Caldentey, Aitana Bonmati and Manchester United's Ona Batlle were among the 30 players included in the list, with the final 23-player squad to be announced on June 30, after a friendly against Panama.

Olympics-International Boxing Association to appeal stripping of IOC recognition at CAS

The International Boxing Association (IBA) will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to strip it of recognition, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The IOC's executive board last week recommended withdrawing recognition of the IBA over its failure to meet a set of reforms. The decision now needs the rubber-stamping of an extraordinary IOC session, to be held remotely on June 22.

Soccer-Messi will increase MLS popularity, says Neymar

Paris St Germain striker Neymar Jr said he already knew Lionel Messi was going to join MLS side Inter Miami and predicted the U.S. top flight is set to change because of the popularity the Argentine will attract. Messi, 35, announced on Wednesday that he plans to take his talents to South Beach after his contract with French champions expires at the end of this month.

Tennis-Grand Slam king Djokovic wins 23rd crown by conquering Ruud at French Open

An unstoppable Novak Djokovic https://www.reuters.com/sports/tennis/french-open-mens-singles-champion-novak-djokovic-2023-06-11/ roared to a record 23rd https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/novak-djokovics-run-22-grand-slam-titles-2023-01-29/ Grand Slam singles title at the French Open on Sunday to stand alone at the summit of men's tennis with a 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 victory over fourth seed Casper Ruud in the final. The 36-year-old Serbian drew level with Rafa Nadal on 22 by bagging the Australian Open crown in January and he leapfrogged the injured King of Clay in his own backyard to claim his third Roland Garros https://www.reuters.com/sports/tennis/list-french-open-mens-singles-champions-2023-06-11/ title after triumphs in 2016 and 2021.

