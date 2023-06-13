Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Netflix in talks to livestream celebrity golf tournament - WSJ

Netflix is in talks to livestream a celebrity golf tournament featuring professional golfers and Formula One drivers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The tournament will feature celebrities from "Drive to Survive", a docuseries about Formula One auto-racing, and "Full Swing", which followed professional golfers during the 2022 season, the report said. This would be Netflix's first sports livestreaming event if the deal fructifies.

Soccer-Mbappe to leave PSG after not renewing contract -L'Equipe

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St Germain he will leave the Ligue 1 champions when his contract ends next year, L'Equipe reported on Monday. The French international will not trigger a one-year extension option and could even be sold this summer as PSG will seek to prevent him from leaving for free, according to the local reports.

US senator opens probe into PGA Tour, LIV Golf agreement

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal on Monday asked the PGA Tour and LIV Golf for communications and records on their planned merger, citing concerns about the Saudi government's role in the deal and risks posed by a foreign government entity assuming control over the sport. Blumenthal, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI), demanded in a letter on Monday to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan details on how the nonprofit group came to its agreement with LIV Golf, a professional body. He also wanted to know how any newly formed entity will be structured and operated, including how the PGA Tour intends to preserve its tax-exempt status.

Soccer-'I feel Argentinian, I am Argentinian', says Garnacho

Manchester United striker Alejandro Garnacho is looking forward to his long-awaited debut with Argentina, saying his decision to represent the South American country is final. Born in Spain but with an Argentine mother, the 18-year-old was called up for Argentina's friendly against Australia and did not hesitate at the prospect of playing alongside Lionel Messi with the World Cup champions in Qatar.

Golf-PGA-LIV merger has caused confusion, says U.S. Open holder Fitzpatrick

The shock merger between the PGA Tour and the rival LIV circuit has left a confusing path forward for golfers, England's Matthew Fitzpatrick said on Monday as he prepared to defend his U.S. Open title. The best players in the world descend upon Los Angeles Country Club this week for the first major to be played after the bombshell announcement of a partnership between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Olympics-International Boxing Association to appeal stripping of IOC recognition at CAS

The International Boxing Association (IBA) will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to strip it of recognition, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The IOC's executive board last week recommended withdrawing recognition of the IBA over its failure to meet a set of reforms. The decision now needs the rubber-stamping of an extraordinary IOC session, to be held remotely on June 22.

Soccer-Wrexham plan match in co-owner McElhenney's Philadelphia hometown

Wrexham will conclude their United States tour in co-owner Rob McElhenney's hometown of Philadelphia, with a match against Major League Soccer (MLS) affiliate team Philadelphia Union II on July 28. The star of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," along with his Marvel super-hero co-owner Ryan Reynolds, helped to raise the profile of the Welsh club through their docu-series "Welcome to Wrexham," earning the team legions of U.S. fans.

Motor racing-Clarkson delivers 1,000 beers by tractor to Alpine F1 team

Television personality and celebrity farmer Jeremy Clarkson fulfilled a promise to the Alpine Formula One team on Monday by turning up at the factory on a Lamborghini tractor laden with 1,000 beers. Former Top Gear presenter Clarkson, whose farming documentary series is a hit on Amazon, promised on Twitter to buy everyone a pint of his locally produced beer if Esteban Ocon finished on the podium at last month's Monaco Grand Prix.

Soccer-Manchester City dance in the rain to celebrate treble

Even a thunderstorm could not dent Manchester City's rousing victory parade on Monday as the players and manager Pep Guardiola celebrated completing the long-awaited treble after winning the Champions League trophy over the weekend. City players soaked their already drenched fans with champagne during the delayed open-top bus parade that marked the club's most successful season -- when they followed their victorious runs in the FA Cup and Premier League with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan that secured them their first European Cup title.

Golf-Smith at peace with decision to join LIV Golf after merger news

Cameron Smith is at peace with his decision to join LIV Golf, the Australian said on Monday ahead of the U.S. Open, days after the Saudi-backed tour and the PGA Tour announced their surprise merger. The tournament at the Los Angeles Country Club is the first major since the news, which prompted frustration among PGA Tour members, many of whom resisted the promise of super-sized paydays from LIV Golf and said they felt blindsided.

