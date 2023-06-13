Left Menu

Soccer-Frankfurt appoint Toppmoeller as new head coach

"It was only a matter of time until Dino worked as a head coach in the Bundesliga," Frankfurt sporting director Markus Kroesche said on Monday. Toppmoeller inherits a Frankfurt team that won the Europa League under Glasner in 2022 and reached this year's German Cup final, where they lost to Leipzig.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 08:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 08:31 IST
Soccer-Frankfurt appoint Toppmoeller as new head coach

Eintracht Frankfurt have appointed former Bayern Munich assistant Dino Toppmoeller as their head coach following the departure of Oliver Glasner at the end of the season. The 42-year-old, whose father Klaus also coached Frankfurt in the 1993-94 season, has signed a three-year deal and will take over from July 1.

Toppmoeller played 16 games for Frankfurt during a brief stint in the 2002-03 season. He previously worked as an assistant under Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern and RB Leipzig. "It was only a matter of time until Dino worked as a head coach in the Bundesliga," Frankfurt sporting director Markus Kroesche said on Monday.

Toppmoeller inherits a Frankfurt team that won the Europa League under Glasner in 2022 and reached this year's German Cup final, where they lost to Leipzig. Frankfurt finished seventh in the Bundesliga and will play in the Europa Conference League play-off round next season.

"My past means I've always had a special relationship to Eintracht, always followed the club," Toppmoeller said. "Eintracht's development in recent years was impressive.

"To return to this club as head coach, with its great emotion and unique fans, is a great honour for me and also a big challenge."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023