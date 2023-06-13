Asadullah Khan replaces Noorulhaq Malikzai to returns as Afghanistan's chief selector

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed Asadullah Khan as the chief selector of the country's cricket team. He will return to Kabul after serving as head coach of the Qatar cricket team, as per ESPNcricinfo. He will replace Noorulhaq Malikzai, who will now continue to work as a committee member.

"It has been a privilege to serve as the head of the selection committee for the esteemed Afghanistan Cricket Board," Malikzai said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. Malikzai gave his personal commitments a reason for stepping down as the chief selector.

"Due to personal and family commitments, I am unable to continue in this significant position. I have requested to continue my association with ACB as a member of the committee, and I am committed to providing my utmost cooperation to Asadullah Khan and the board," he added. Apart from Asadullah, Malikzai, Mir Mubariz, and Ahmad Shah will be in the four-man panel of selectors. On the other, Taj Malik Alam and Mohammad Khan Zadran are retained as domestic selectors.

"I am honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of heading the selection committee of players," Asadullah said in a statement. "ACB is not a new organisation for me as I have rich experience working for this great organisation. I am committed to identifying talented players and providing them with opportunities to represent our country and achieve success on the international stage," he continued.

Asadullah who was the chief selector before, had resigned from the position, giving "too much interruption" and interference from "non-cricketers" in the board as the reasons. He also worked as acting CEO briefly in 2019. Afghanistan are touring Bangladesh to play an all-format series. They will also play against Zimbabwe, India, and Pakistan at home. And will also take part in the Asia Cup and World Cup this year. (ANI)

