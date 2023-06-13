Left Menu

Matthijs de Light ruled out ahead of semi-final clash with Croatia in UEFA Nation League

The Netherlands football team suffered a big blow as their leading defender Matthijs de Ligt will be out of the squad as he suffered a calf injury.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 16:02 IST
Matthijs de Ligt (Twitter: Photo/OnsOranje).
The Netherlands football team suffered a big blow as their leading defender Matthijs de Ligt will be out of the squad as he suffered a calf injury. The Netherlands is going to take on Croatia in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.

During a practice session for the upcoming semi-final clash, 23-year-old Matthijs de Ligt suffered a calf injury. Daley Blind has now been called up to replace de Ligt in coach Ronald Koeman's squad.

According to the official website of Bayern Munich, "As the Dutch FA, the KNVB confirmed on Monday, the 23-year-old suffered a calf injury during preparations for the semi-final against Croatia." Matthijs de Light had previously played for Ajax and Juventus before joining Bayern Munich.

For Dutch club, Ajax, he had played 117 matches and scored 13 goals and gave seven assists. For the Italian club, Juventus, Matthijs de Ligt played 117 matches, scored eight goals and gave three assists.

For German club, Bayern Munich, the 23-year-old has played 43 matches and scored three goals and given one assist. He was named the 'Football of the Year' of the Netherlands in 2019.

Matthijs de Ligt, won the Italian Serie A titlw with Juventus in 2019/20 season. Later in 20/21, he won the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup with Juventus. Matthijs de Ligt, recent silverware came with Bayern Munich when they were crowned as the Bundesliga champions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

