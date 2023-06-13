Left Menu

Venus Williams beaten by Swiss teenager Celine Naef in 1st match since January hamstring injury

Seven-time major champion Venus Williams lost her first competitive singles match since injuring her hamstring in January, succumbing to 17-year-old Celine Naef 3-6, 7-6 3, 6-2 at the Libema Open grass-court tournament on Tuesday.With family members including her sister, Serena, in the stands, the 42-year-old Williams battled temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius 86 degrees Fahrenheit and an opponent making her WTA debut to win the first set before losing a second-set tiebreaker and wilting in the decider.Amazing.

PTI | Denbosch | Updated: 13-06-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:52 IST
Venus Williams beaten by Swiss teenager Celine Naef in 1st match since January hamstring injury

Seven-time major champion Venus Williams lost her first competitive singles match since injuring her hamstring in January, succumbing to 17-year-old Celine Naef 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 at the Libema Open grass-court tournament on Tuesday.

With family members including her sister, Serena, in the stands, the 42-year-old Williams battled temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and an opponent making her WTA debut to win the first set before losing a second-set tiebreaker and wilting in the decider.

''Amazing. I cannot believe I had the chance to play against Venus," the Swiss teenager said on court after her victory. "She's an amazing player and really a role model for everyone." Williams, now ranked No. 696, was put under pressure by Naef in the seventh game of the first set but served strongly to save two break points and take a 4-3 lead. Williams then broke Naef to love to take a 5-3 and served a love game as she reeled off 12 straight points.

Wimbledon, the British grass-court major which Williams has won five times, opens on July 3. Williams' last singles major title was at Wimbledon in 2008.

Williams injured her hamstring in January in Auckland. She broke first in the second set but Naef fought back to force the tiebreaker and dominated the deciding set.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023