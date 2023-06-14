Left Menu

Golf-Morikawa still nursing back injury ahead of U.S. Open

For world number 18 Morikawa, the U.S. Open will be his first start since he withdrew ahead of his final round at the Memorial nine days ago when he was two shots off the lead. As a result, Morikawa said he will need to squat down to put his tee in the ground at Los Angeles Country Club but that he is otherwise swinging fine going into the year's third major.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 00:39 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 00:38 IST
Golf-Morikawa still nursing back injury ahead of U.S. Open

Collin Morikawa will seek the third leg of the career Grand Slam at this week's U.S. Open where he is hopeful a back injury will not have any impact on his game beyond the way he puts his tee in the ground. For world number 18 Morikawa, the U.S. Open will be his first start since he withdrew ahead of his final round at the Memorial nine days ago when he was two shots off the lead.

As a result, Morikawa said he will need to squat down to put his tee in the ground at Los Angeles Country Club but that he is otherwise swinging fine going into the year's third major. "There's no pain swinging right now, which is great," Morikawa said on Tuesday. "I might be teeing up kind of weirdly this week, so don't take too much into that, but it's just precautionary."

Morikawa, whose major wins came at the 2021 British Open and 2020 PGA Championship, said that despite the back issue he has not had to make any other changes to his routines and that he has hit out of bunkers and rough pain free. The 26-year-old American also said the back injury that derailed his Memorial hopes had nothing to do with golf but rather from exercises he was doing in the gym between rounds.

"It sucked, because I felt like I was grinding for three days to put myself in contention. We figured some things out Saturday afternoon," said Morikawa. "That's when you're excited to wake up and you're like, man, we can put together a few birdies early on and you're right there tied for the lead. Who knows who could have happened, but it's very unfortunate. It sucked."

Morikawa, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour with four top-10 finishes this season, will play the first two rounds this week alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler and No. 7 Max Homa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023