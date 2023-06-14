Left Menu

Golf-Scheffler weighs change of putters for US Open

And then sometimes when you feel terrible, you feel like you're never going to make one. "Sometimes you just got to bring another putter around there to make the original one scared.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 06:31 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 06:31 IST
Golf-Scheffler weighs change of putters for US Open

World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler on Tuesday acknowledged that he is weighing a change to a bigger putter but said it remains to be seen whether he will be debuting a new flat stick at this week's U.S. Open.

"You guys can find out Thursday," he told reporters at the Los Angeles Country Club on Tuesday. The American, who called putting "an art," said an off week on the greens probably cost him a win at Memorial earlier this month.

"Putting is such a weird thing," he said. "Sometimes when you're on the green you feel good, you feel like you're never going to miss. And then sometimes when you feel terrible, you feel like you're never going to make one.

"Sometimes you just got to bring another putter around there to make the original one scared. I've never really been one to try and overthink things, so I try and keep things as simple as possible." The 2022 Masters champion is one of the favorites to win the title in Los Angeles and said he will need all facets of his game working if he hopes to conquer the tricky course.

"If my memory serves me well, it's a pretty hard course," he said. "It's got a good mix of holes where you have some of those holes that you really need to get after, and then you have other holes out here where you're kind of hanging on.

"You're hitting a lot of different clubs into greens and it gives you a lot of options, and it's a really good test."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023