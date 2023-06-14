Left Menu

Dutch football league Eredivisie will have Goal-Line technology from next season

The Dutch football league, officially known as the Eredivisie, will have access to goal-line technology from the 2023/24 season, as confirmed by the official website of KNVB, which manages football in the Netherlands.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 09:18 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 09:18 IST
Dutch football league Eredivisie will have Goal-Line technology from next season
Eredivisie to have goal line technology (Source: KNVB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Dutch football league, officially known as the Eredivisie, will have access to goal-line technology from the 2023/24 season, as confirmed by the official website of KNVB, which manages football in the Netherlands. According to the official website of KNVB, "From the 2023/'24 season, the Eredivisie will have access to additional goal-line cameras that can be used to assess whether a ball has completely crossed the goal line: Goal Line Replay. This new technique was initiated and financed by the KNVB and the Eredivisie CV. Goal Line Replay is used for the first time in the competition for the Johan Cruyff Shield."

The Eredivisie football league has famous football teams like Ajax, PSV, Feyenoord, and AZ Alkmaar. As per the official website of KNVB, "Four new extra high frame rate cameras in all Eredivisie stadiums, will help the VAR to accurately assess whether or not a ball has completely crossed the goal line. A camera is positioned both to the left and right of the goal line, which registers what happens on the goal line. Goal Line Replay is not the same as the automatic goal-line technology system, where referees receive a notification on their watch when a ball has crossed the goal line."

As the latest goal line technology would come into the league, it will improve the Offside cameras as well. The Offside cameras which are used in HD quality will be upgraded to 4K. It will help for a wider field view angle and sharper zooming in. According to the official website of KNVB, "For the next five seasons, in collaboration with Hawk-Eye, the KNVB and the Eredivisie CV will focus on new sport-technical innovations and applications that can be used for the Dutch professional football competitions."

"From next season, the VAR will also be used in the eighth-finals of the TOTO KNVB Cup. In previous years, the VAR was only used in the cup tournament from the quarter-finals," as per the official website of KNVB. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023