Left Menu

Squash World Cup 2023: India start their campaign with opener win against Hong Kong

Abhay Singh beat Chung Yat Long 7-2, 7-3, 7-6; Joshna Chinappa faced Ching Hei Fung and defeated him 7-1, 7-5, 7-5.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 16:02 IST
Squash World Cup 2023: India start their campaign with opener win against Hong Kong
Saurav Ghosal (Photo: PSA World Tour/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India have started their Squash World Cup 2023 stint with an opening tie game win in the Squash World Cup 2023 against Hong Kong by 4-0 in a Pool B match at the Express Avenue Mall in Chennai. The Indian team comprises Asian game medalists Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal, Tanvi Khanna, and Abhay Singh. All four players won their matches against Hong Kong, as per Olympics.com on Wednesday.

Abhay Singh beat Chung Yat Long 7-2, 7-3, 7-6; Joshna Chinappa faced Ching Hei Fung and defeated him 7-1, 7-5, 7-5. Saurav Ghosal playing against Andes Ling, beat him by 5-7, 7-2, 7-5, 7-1. Tanvi Khanna beat Toby Tse 5-7, 6-7, 7-1, 7-4, 7-3.

The Squash World Cup 2023 is currently underway at the Express Avenue Mall in Chennai. The fourth edition of the team championship is making a return to the international squash calendar after 12 long years and will run till June 17. India's pool includes Australia, Colombia, Egypt, Hong Kong China, Japan, Malaysia and South Africa. While, Pool A comprises Egypt, Australia, Malaysia, and Colombia.

The Squash World Cup 2023 is being conducted in two phases - the first group stage and the second knockout/classification stage. For the group stage, the teams have been divided into two pools of four teams each.

India have never won a Squash World Cup title. Australia won the inaugural edition in 1996 while England emerged champions in the second edition in 1999 India will face South Africa in their second game on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023