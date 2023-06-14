Left Menu

Lord's, Oval, Headingley among five centres for India Tests during the 2025 tour of England

According to the ICC FTP, India are set to tour England for five Tests in June 2025 and ECB said in a release that these matches will be played at Lords, The Oval both in London, Edgbaston Birmingham, Headingley Leeds and the Old Trafford Manchester for the Pataudi Trophy.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-06-2023 16:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 16:06 IST
Lord's, Oval, Headingley among five centres for India Tests during the 2025 tour of England

The hallowed Lord's, iconic Oval, seamer-friendly Headingley are among the five centres where Indian cricket team will play its Test matches during its 2025 tour, England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday. The ECB announced its home calendar for the seven-year cycle between 2025-2031 involving its men's and women's teams. According to the ICC FTP, India are set to tour England for five Tests in June 2025 and ECB said in a release that these matches will be played at Lord's, The Oval (both in London), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Headingley (Leeds) and the Old Trafford (Manchester) for the Pataudi Trophy. The Rose Bowl in Southampton, where India lost the first World Test Championship final to New Zealand two years ago, replaces Headingley as a venue for the series in 2029, while the other four venues — Lord's, The Oval, Edgbaston and Old Trafford — remain the same. ''By announcing arrangements for the next seven years, we are also giving venues long-term certainty so that they can invest sustainably into stadium improvements and improved fan experiences,'' said Richard Gould, ECB CEO.

India are the only side apart from Australia against whom England play five Tests in a series, both home and away. England's next tour of India will be in January 2024 for a five-Test affair, which will be played for the Anthony de Mello Trophy.

India and England have been playing five matches in a Test series since 2014, with the exception of England's tour of India 2020-21 when one Test was reduced to accommodate limited-overs series, which was postponed due to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. India last won an away Test series against England about 16 years ago in 2007.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023