Cricket-England team for first Ashes test against Australia

England have named their team for the first Ashes test against Australia, which will be played at Edgbaston from Friday.

England squad: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

