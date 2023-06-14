Left Menu

BCCI announces release of invitation to tender for national team's lead sponsor rights

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the release of the invitation to tender for national team lead sponsor rights.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 21:40 IST
BCCI logo (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the release of the invitation to tender for national team lead sponsor rights. The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the National Team Lead Sponsor rights.

"The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 5,00,000 (Indian Rupees Five Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The ITT will be available for purchase till June 26, 2023," BCCI said in a statement. The bid document can be purchased for a non-refundable charge of Rs 5 lakh, with a purchase deadline of June 26.

"Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid. The attention of the interested parties is brought to Annexure B which details certain brand categories in which the interested party cannot bid," it further read. BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason. (ANI)

