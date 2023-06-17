Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Khawaja leads Australian revival in Ashes afternoon session

An unbeaten 84 from opener Usman Khawaja helped Australia rebuild from some early losses to sit on 188-4 at tea on day two of the opening Ashes test at Edgbaston, with England still boasting a first innings lead of 205. Ben Stokes had secured the prized wicket of talisman Steve Smith to leave Australia struggling on 78-3 at lunch, following Stuart Broad's two wickets in two balls to remove David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne.

Soccer-Spain and Man City's Rodri enjoying the best of times

Spain midfielder Rodri is going through the best period of his career as he prepares for a second final in the space of a week, looking to add national team success to taking the treble with Manchester City. The commanding midfielder, who turns 27 next week, was the hero for City last Saturday as they won a first-ever Champions League title with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul.

WTA roundup: Russian stars to clash in Dutch final

Top seed Veronika Kudermetova and defending champion Ekaterina Alexandrova will meet in an all-Russian final Sunday at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. Kudermetova defeated Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova 6-3, 6-2 and Alexandrova, the No. 4 seed, was a 6-1, 7-6 (1) winner against No. 7 Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in Saturday's semifinals of the WTA 250 grass-court event.

MLB roundup: Red Sox thrash Yankees 15-5

Justin Turner tied a career high with six RBIs and Masataka Yoshida posted his first career four-hit game as the host Boston Red Sox rolled past the New York Yankees 15-5 on Friday night. Turner went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and a grand slam as Boston compiled a season-high 17 hits.

Soccer-Egyptian club Al-Masry criticises TV programme after prank call

Egyptian Premier League club Al-Masry lashed out at the television programme "Al-Laaeb", broadcast on MBC Masr, after an apparent prank phone call in which their Tunisian player Elyes Jlassi was lured into discussing contract talks and criticising a rival team. Jlassi asked the programme presenter if the call was live, and the presenter assured him it was not. The 29-year-old then talked about negotiations with the assistant coach at rivals Zamalek after a friendly match, despite the fact that he has two more years left on his contract with Al-Masry.

Motorcycling-Martin claims second sprint win at German Grand Prix

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin scorched to his second sprint win of the MotoGP season at the German Grand Prix on Saturday to move up to second in the world championship standings, while Ducati's world champion Francesco Bagnaia finished second. Martin took the chequered flag 2.468 seconds ahead of Bagnaia, denying the Italian a fourth sprint win of the season. Red Bull KTM's Jack Miller finished third.

Soccer-Scolari comes out of retirement to coach Atletico Mineiro

World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has agreed to another stint in the dugout, coming out of retirement on Friday to take over at Brazilian Serie A club Atletico Mineiro until December 2024. The 74-year-old left his job as technical director at Athletico Paranaense to sign on at the Belo Horizonte-based club, where he succeeds Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet.

Soccer-Croatia's experience might provide edge in final - Perisic

Croatia's experience might prove key when they go up against a youthful Spain in Sunday's Nations League final in the Netherlands, midfielder Ivan Perisic said on the eve of the game. Croatia, who finished second and third respectively at the last two World Cups, are looking for a first major title as they take on the Spanish in Rotterdam to decide the third edition of the Nations League. They overcame their Dutch hosts 4-2 after extra time in Wednesday's semi-final at the Feyenoord Stadium.

Olympics-Sweden to move ahead with 2030 Winter Games bid

The Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) intends to move ahead with a bid to host the Winter Olympics for the first time after a four-month feasibility study showed there was interest in staging the Games in Stockholm. Sweden, a winter sports powerhouse, has unsuccessfully bid eight times for the Winter Games, including the 2026 edition which was awarded to Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo. Stockholm staged the Summer Olympics in 1912.

Golf-Fan favorite Fowler seeks to revive career with U.S. Open run

Rickie Fowler, in the midst of reviving a golf career once brimming with promise, took a another major step in his journey back to relevance as he held the outright U.S. Open lead after a seesaw second round on Friday. Fowler has not won a PGA Tour title since 2019 and sank to a career-low 185th in the rankings last September. Yet all along, the Californian has remained one of the game's most popular players due in part to his contemporary fashion sense on the fairways.

