Left Menu

England's head coach Gareth Southgate clears Saka's injury concerns

England managed to secure a comfortable 4-0 victory against Malta in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Saturday but their victory came at a cost as Bukayo Saka was substituted moments after the halftime following an injury.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 22:38 IST
England's head coach Gareth Southgate clears Saka's injury concerns
Gareth Southgate (Photo/England). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malta

England managed to secure a comfortable 4-0 victory against Malta in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Saturday but their victory came at a cost as Bukayo Saka was substituted moments after the halftime following an injury. The young English winger ended up twisting his ankle following a challenge from a Maltese defender. But England's head coach Southgate confirmed that Saka suffered no serious injuries, the decision to replace him was just a precautionary measure.

"He's good. We just didn't want to take a chance with him given the scoreline," Southgate said after the match as quoted by Goal.com. Saka set up England's opener as his cross was diverted towards the goal by Malta defender Ferdinando Apap. The second goal was scored by England's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 28th minute. Arnold played in the midfield position for England in the match against Malta. This position was new for him as he usually plays defender. But he stood bright to the new task given to him by the manager. He scored from outside the penalty box and put the ball in the left corner of the net.

Soon after, Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot to give England a 3-0 lead. England were dominating right from the start of the match. In the second half, Newcastle United's striker Callum Wilson scored the fourth goal for England. He scored in the 83rd minute from the penalty spot to seal the game for England.

The Three Lions took 16 shots out of which eight were on target. They had 66 per cent of possession on the ball during the game. They completed a total of 703 passes with an accuracy of 89 per cent. Malta failed to register a single shot on target. They had 34 per cent of ball possession during the game. They completed 370 passes with an accuracy of 79 per cent.

The Three Lion's next match will be against North Macedonia on June 20. (ANI)rent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Kane and Callum Wilson were the other scorers for England. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023