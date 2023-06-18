Left Menu

11 Services' boxers enter finals at Youth Men's National Boxing Championships

As many as 11 pugilists from the Services Sports Control Board SSCB reached the finals of the sixth Youth Mens National Boxing Championships here on Sunday.SSCBs Arman 80kg produced a top show in the ring as he defeated Prasant Khatana of Madhya Pradesh by a unanimous decision to reach the final.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 21:43 IST
11 Services' boxers enter finals at Youth Men's National Boxing Championships

As many as 11 pugilists from the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) reached the finals of the sixth Youth Men's National Boxing Championships here on Sunday.

SSCB's Arman (80kg) produced a top show in the ring as he defeated Prasant Khatana of Madhya Pradesh by a unanimous decision to reach the final. Arman dominated the bout from the get-go and landed some heavy punches on his opponent to gain an early advantage in the first round.

The next two rounds also saw the Services' boxer dominating his opponent with swift movement and accurate punches. He will now face Ishan Kataria of Haryana in the final. SSCB's Rishi also played brilliantly in the semi-final and defeated Haryana's Vishesh by 3-0 to reach the final.

Apart from Arman and Rishi, nine other boxers- Aryan (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Nikhil (57kg), M Hanthoi (60kg), Ankush (67kg), Preet Malik (71kg), Yogesh (75kg), Ayran (86kg) and Harsh (92kg) have also reached the finals.

Haryana's pugilists also showcased tremendous display in the semi-finals as a total of six boxers from the state will play for the final prize. Asian Junior Champion Bharat Joon (92kg) was at his imperious best during his semi-final bout as he defeated Avchal Shai of Madhya Pradesh by RSC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023