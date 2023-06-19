Golf-Clark holds off McIlroy to win U.S. Open for first major title

(Adds end of tournament results) LOS ANGELES, June 18 (Reuters) -

American Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open by one shot over Rory McIlroy at Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday to claim his first major title. Clark sank a short par putt on 18 to finish the championship on 10-under par 270 behind an impressive display of power and precision.

World number one Scottie Scheffler was third at seven under while overnight co-leader Rickie Fowler faded early and had to settle for a share of fifth.

