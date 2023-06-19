"Excited about what the next two days hold": Ricky Ponting on first Ashes Test

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has said spinner Moeen Ali's injury could have a massive impact on the result of the first Ashes Test against England, pointing out that England will have their backs against the wall if the wicket starts turning. A century from Usman Khawaja (141) helped Australia reach 386 in reply to England's first-innings score of 393/8 declared. In the second innings, England were at 28/2 when rain impacted the match and now have an overall lead of 35 runs.

The former Australia captain said the match is evenly poised and England will need to bat well. "They are going to need to bat really well, they are going to need a big score I think if Australia are not to have a chance of chasing it down. I think it is pretty even. I am going to sit on the fence a little bit, but I am really excited about what the next two days hold," he said.

In a setback for England, Moeen Ali was penalised for applying spray on his finger towards the end of day two. "I happened to be on air at the time, and I, like Moeen, did not know that rule," Ponting said, according to ICC.

"I thought it was that perspiration spray that some of the batsmen will put under their gloves to stop their hands sweating as much. I did not know what was going on, and obviously Moeen did not understand either, or he would not have done it," he said. "But it is become pretty clear now why he was doing it and he is put his hand up and accepted that and copped the fine. With no malice intended, I just think he made a mistake, he is just owned up to it and it's time to move on.

"We saw the same thing happen with (Ravindra) Jadeja recently. So those two guys have made mistakes and I think everyone will now understand those rules a whole lot clearer and be pretty careful what they put on their hands," he added. Ponting said Moeen's injury could have a big influence on the first Test result.

"We saw as the first innings went on...his bowling sort of dropped off a little bit and you could see that he was in a fair bit of pain. With this wicket playing the way that it is, it is going to take a lot of turn in the last two days. And if England have not got a spinner, then I think their backs are to the wall," Ponting added. (ANI)

