Soccer-French men warm up for Greece game wearing women's shirts

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2023 00:02 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 00:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The France men's team wore their women counterparts' away shirts while warming up for a Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece on Monday in support of Les Bleues, who start their preparations for the World Cup on Tuesday.

"As the women begin their preparations for the World Cup tomorrow, the men's French team will be wearing their away jerseys during their warm-up match against Greece, as a sign of support for Les Bleues," the French football federation said in a statement.

The women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand starts on July 20.

