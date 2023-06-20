Soccer-Record-breaker Mbappe leads France to 1-0 win over Greece

France striker Kylian Mbappe scored to set another milestone as his side maintained their perfect record in Euro 2024 qualifying Group B with a 1-0 home victory against Greece who finished with 10 men after a late sending off on Monday.

Mbappe netted a second-half penalty to become the all-time leading French scorer over a season with 54 goals for club and country, beating the mark set by Just Fontaine in 1957-58. It also helped the Paris St Germain forward to move level with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has the chance to finish as top scorer among those playing in the five main European leagues when Norway face Cyprus on Tuesday.

The result left France top with 12 points, six ahead of second-placed Greece, who had Konstantinos Mavropanos sent off in the 69th minute after Mbappe's 55th minute spot kick. "It was a long season for the players," said France coach Didier Deschamps. "We did what we had to to win this game even if we can regret we did not score another because you never know what can happen late in the game.

"We wanted to follow up on our win against Gibraltar, in front of our crowd," said midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, referring to France's 3-0 win on Friday. "We knew they were a tough nut to crack but we did the job, three points without conceding a goal. Now, straight to holidays."

Randal Kolo Muani had a clear chance in the 25th minute with a downward header from Mbappe's cross but his attempt went just wide. It came after earlier opportunities for Mbappe and Kingsley Coman but the offensive trio hit a brick wall.

After having three penalty claims denied, Les Bleus had another chance to score, only for Jules Kounde's volley to be tipped away by Odysseas Vlachodimos. The hosts were finally awarded a penalty early in the second half after Antoine Griezmann, looking to connect with a cross from the left, was hit in the head by Mavropanos.

Vlachodimos parried Mbappe's spot kick but it had to be taken again as the keeper had left his goal line too early. Mbappe found the top corner on his second attempt to score his 40th goal in his 70th international and Greece's hopes were further dashed when Mavropanos picked up a straight red card when he took down Kolo Muani, who was rushing towards goal.

After Saturday's win over Gibraltar, France have now scored nine goals and kept clean sheets in all four qualifying games. They next face third-placed Ireland, who have three points from three games, at home on Sept. 7 when Greece travel to the Netherlands, who are fourth with three points from two matches.

