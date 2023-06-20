Sports News Roundup: Joey Votto stars in return for streaking Reds; Alcaraz made to sweat on Queen's Club debut and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Paris 2024 headquarters searched in corruption probe

The headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee and those of its infrastructure partner were being searched by police on Tuesday as part of investigations into alleged embezzlement of public funds and favouritism, prosecutors said. The national financial prosecutor's office (PNF) said the Paris 2024 headquarters were raided amid a preliminary investigation launched in 2017 into contracts made by the Summer Games' organising committee.

Cycling-Giro d'Italia winner Roglic will not ride Tour de France

The 2023 Giro d'Italia winner Primoz Roglic will take a brief break from racing after celebrating his recent victory and will not ride Tour de France this year, he said. Roglic became the first Slovenian winner of the Giro d'Italia in May and decided to enjoy the win by briefly stepping off the bike.

Soccer-Messi to make Inter Miami debut next month

Lionel Messi is set to play his first game for Inter Miami on July 21 when the Major League Soccer side host Mexico's Cruz Azul in their Leagues Cup opener, managing owner Jorge Mas told the Miami Herald newspaper on Tuesday. Messi and Miami have agreed terms on a deal and are finalising paperwork and visas after the Argentine great's announcement this month of his intention to join the club.

Tennis-Five decades on, King says birth of WTA among her greatest moments

For trailblazer Billie Jean King, her leading role in the foundation of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) half a century ago ranks above the many successes she enjoyed on court as a standout moment in her life. King, 79, was the leader of nine players - the "Original Nine" - who formed the Virginia Slims Circuit in 1970 and three years later she spearheaded the formation of the WTA, which became the first truly global professional sports tour for women.

Young German gymnast already a winner at Special Olympics

Annabelle Tschech-Loeffler's journey to the Special Olympics started with a simple question from her older sister's trainer: "Doesn't Annabelle want to do it?" The 13-year-old, who has Down's syndrome, is competing against over 100 gymnasts at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

Soccer-World Cup women's soccer players 'at risk' from poor pitches

Women representing their nations to qualify for the soccer World Cup are risking their safety on poor quality pitches, and many are playing for no pay, according to a poll released on Tuesday by the global body that represents players. Nearly 30% of international female players polled for the FIFPRO report said that they have been playing for nothing, while two-thirds said they had to take unpaid leave from their jobs to represent their country in confederation championships.

MLB roundup: Joey Votto stars in return for streaking Reds

Joey Votto homered in his second at-bat of the season, then later hit a go-ahead, two-run single while leading the Cincinnati Reds to their ninth straight win, a 5-4 decision over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Monday night. Votto, a six-time All-Star, came back from left shoulder and biceps surgeries last year to play his first major league game since Aug. 16, 2022.

Soccer-England's Daly thriving after move home from U.S.

England's Rachel Daly believes she is heading to the Women's World Cup in the best place mentally and physically that she has ever been in her career, and it took a move home from nearly a decade in the United States to get there. Daly and England held their first pre-World Cup training session on Tuesday under drizzling rain at St. George's Park, but the mood was bright among the reigning European champions.

Tennis-Alcaraz made to sweat on Queen's Club debut

Carlos Alcaraz secured a hard-fought 4-6 7-5 7-6(3) win over Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech on his Queen's Club debut on Tuesday, bouncing back from a disappointing French Open. The Spaniard, who will be one of the main contenders at the Queen's grasscourt tournament and Wimbledon next month, survived a wobble in the third set and then won the tiebreak.

Athletics-'World's fastest accountant' Amo-Dadzie goes under 10 seconds in Graz 100m

Eugene Amo-Dadzie calls himself the world's fastest accountant and the number-crunching British athlete put his money where his mouth is by scorching the track in Graz, Austria with a superb 9.93 seconds finish in the 100 metre run. The 30-year-old full-time accountant, who only started running seriously four years ago, improved on his personal best at the Horst Mandl Memorial last week to become the quickest 100m runner in Europe this year.

