Sri Lanka announce two-match test series schedule with Pakistan

The two-match Test series will mark the opening round of fixtures for both Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their World Test Championship 2023-25 campaign. Galle and Colombo have been shortlisted as the two venues, with the matches to be played between July 16 to 28, as per ICC.

The schedule of Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka has been announced on Tuesday. The two matches test series is set to be played between July 16 to 28. The two-match Test series will mark the opening round of fixtures for both Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their World Test Championship 2023-25 campaign. Galle and Colombo have been shortlisted as the two venues, with the matches to be played between July 16 to 28, as per ICC.

Pakistan will land in Sri Lanka on July 9 and will play a warm-up fixture on July 11 and 12. The first Test will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium between July 16-20, with the second Test being played at the Singhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo between July 24-28. Pakistan have already announced their 16-member squad for the series, with the headlining act being the return of star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi after a prolonged absence from the longest format. Pakistan have also handed out call-ups to uncapped players Mohammad Huraira and Aamir Jamal.

Sri Lanka are yet to announce their squad for the two-match series. Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood. (ANI)

