Soccer-Baumgartner strikes late as Austria beat Sweden 2-0

Austria midfielder Christoph Baumgartner scored two late goals to give his side a comfortable 2-0 home win over a stubborn but toothless Sweden in their Euro 2024 Group F qualifier on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2023 02:38 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 02:35 IST
Austria midfielder Christoph Baumgartner scored two late goals to give his side a comfortable 2-0 home win over a stubborn but toothless Sweden in their Euro 2024 Group F qualifier on Tuesday. The win puts the Austrians top of the group on 10 points after four games, three ahead of Belgium who have played a game fewer, with Sweden third on three points.

With the visitors offering little in attack in the first half, Austria poured forward and forced goalkeeper Robin Olsen to pull off a string of brilliant saves that somehow kept the Swedes level at the break. Olsen was back in action again a minute into the second half, twice saving headers from Michael Gregoritsch and following that up by keeping out Maximilian Woeber's shot.

Austria finally got the breakthrough they deserved in the 81st minute when Olsen could not hold a volley from Florian Grillitsch, and Baumgartner pounced to rifle home the rebound from close range. Seven minutes later Baumgartner again reacted quickest to put the game beyond doubt by heading home another rebound, this time from a Gregoritsch shot, to make it 2-0 and wrap up the three points.

 

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

