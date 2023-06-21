Left Menu

Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Belgium beat Estonia 3-0 in European qualifying

Romelu Lukaku scored twice in the space of three minutes to lead Belgium to a 3-0 win over Estonia in European Championship qualifying, giving his team a much-needed victory after a turbulent few days.

PTI | Tallinn | Updated: 21-06-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 09:14 IST
Romelu Lukaku scored twice in the space of three minutes to lead Belgium to a 3-0 win over Estonia in European Championship qualifying, giving his team a much-needed victory after a turbulent few days. Lukaku broke the deadlock with a flick after an uneventful first half-hour and doubled Belgium's lead with another clinical finish. Lukaku has now scored 75 goals in 108 internationals.

Johan Bakayoko marked his first start for Belgium by adding the third goal in the 90th minute.

The result ensured Belgium remained unbeaten in Group F, three points behind leader Austria and a game in hand. Any other result than a win would have plunged Belgium into doubt after a 1-1 home draw with Austria last weekend that was followed by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' sudden departure from the squad. Courtois left the squad after that match over a captaincy row.

Strasbourg's Mats Selz started in place of the Real Madrid goalkeeper. Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco continued his habit of tinkering with his lineup, making five changes compared to the team that started against Austria.

In the absence of the injured Kevin De Bruyne, Mike Tresor — who was voted the Belgian league's best player this season — played behind Lukaku. Bakayoko added attacking firepower down the right flank, and midfielder Aster Vranckx got a starting nod.

The changes were not immediately effective, as Belgium lacked technical precision and struggled to find openings in Estonia's dense midfield. Lukaku hardly touched the ball in the first 15 minutes at Le Coq Arena. The Inter striker had his first chance in the 17th minute on the break, but his effort was too soft to surprise Estonia goalkeeper Karl Hein.

The visitors struggled to recover the ball, allowing their rivals too much space until Belgium finally took the lead in the 37th minute when Lukaku connected with a cross from Vranckx coming from the right. Three minutes later, the cross came from the left, and Lukaku's finish from close range was spot on. Belgium was in control in the second half and Bakayoko added luster to the win with a fine touch followed up with a precise strike between two defenders. AP SSC SSC

