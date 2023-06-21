Left Menu

Taipei Open: Prannoy HS advances to pre-quarterfinals

Prannoy defeated Hsien in the first round by 21-11, 21-10 within two straight games. Prannoy trailed his opponent earlier but made it 10-all. The Indian then clinched nine successive points to win the first game, as per Olympics.com.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 19:57 IST
Taipei Open: Prannoy HS advances to pre-quarterfinals
Prannoy HS. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Ace Indian shuttler Prannoy HS advanced to the pre-quarterfinal stage of the ongoing Taipei Open with a win over Lin Yu Hsien of Chinese Taipei on Wednesday. Prannoy defeated Hsien in the first round by 21-11, 21-10 within two straight games. Prannoy trailed his opponent earlier but made it 10-all. The Indian then clinched nine successive points to win the first game, as per Olympics.com.

The second game was much more straightforward. Prannoy was helped by six points and raced 15-5 and stayed in control to seal the match. In the other round of 32 match, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam suffered a 21-18, 21-17 loss to Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong in the men's singles event.

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian fell short by 21-13, 21-5 to Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in the first round of men's singles competition. In another men's singles match, Sathish Kumar fell by 21-10, 21-10 to the local player Chi Yu Jen.

In the women's singles competition, Aakarshi Kashyap lost by 10-21, 21-16, 21-11 to Huang Yu-Hsun of Chinese Taipei. India's world No. 57 ranked shuttler Tanya Hemanth won against Hungary's world No. 86 Agnes Korosi 21-7, 21-17 to make it to round two of women's singles competition.

The Taipei Open started on June 20 and will end on June 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023