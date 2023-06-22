Premier Handball League: Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh secure stunning victory against Delhi Panzers

The Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh secured a stunning victory against the Delhi Panzers in a match that ended 37-28 in their favour. If Golden Eagles win their next game, they will qualify for the semi-finals of the Premier Handball League (PHL). Match 27 of the Premier Handball League saw Delhi Panzers take on Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh inside a packed Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium. Delhi was on the cusp of qualifying as a win would see them secure a semi-final berth, while Uttar Pradesh needed two wins for the same. Both teams started the game in blistering fashion. Deepak Ahlawat, Bhupender Ghanghas and Ramesh Chandra were being afforded too much time and space, which saw them score freely in the opening minutes. For Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh Mankesh, Sukhveer Singh Brar and Harjinder Singh had a fast start to the game. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh were matching each other blow for blow as neither team could establish a lasting lead. By the 15th minute mark, the scores read 7 all.

The Golden Eagles slowly took control of the game as they were able to stifle Delhi's attack. While the Golden Eagles tightened their defence they got into their attacking groove completely. Jyotiram Bhushan Shinde and Captain Vikas started seeing more of the ball and they started supporting the likes of Sukhveer in attack efficiently. This saw the Golden Eagles take a slender lead. While the Delhi Panzers were floundering to score as freely, they managed to stay within touching distance of the Golden Eagles. Soon after the first period came to a close as the scores read 15-12 in favour of Uttar Pradesh. The Golden Eagle Uttar Pradesh upped the ante in the second half as the Delhi Panzers started to struggle to keep pace with them. Captain Vikas, Jyotiram Bhushan and Sukhveer were shooting with devastating effect that allowed their team to extend their lead. While Bhupender Ghanghas and Ramesh Chandra were trying their level best to keep Delhi in the game, Uttar Pradesh became rampant in the attack. Halfway through the second half the scores read 27-21 in favour of the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, who had thoroughly started dominating the proceedings.

Uttar Pradesh put in a masterful performance in the game. Omid Reza also started making crucial saves which saw his team put further daylight between them and the Delhi Panzers. Vikas Kumar and Harjinder Singh were leading the charge for the Golden Eagles as they looked to establish an unassailable lead. The Panzers looked deflated going into the last 10 minutes of the game, which saw Uttar Pradesh put the game to bed even before the final whistle. The game ended 37-28 in favour of the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh as they made sure their hopes of making it to the semi-final are still alive. Sukhveer Singh Brar was the top scorer for the Golden Eagles in this game with 9 goals, while Bhupender Ghanghas was the top scorer for the Delhi Panzers with 8 goals. Sukhveer's goals in the game saw him retake the top spot in the scoring charts of the league and he was adjudged to be the most valuable player of the game. (ANI)

