New floodlights to be installed at Wankhede Stadium ahead of 2023 World Cup

The Wankhede Stadium will soon get a facelift with new set of LED floodlights set to be installed along with refurbished hospitality boxes ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled in October-November this year.

Along with one India game, there is a semi-final also slated to be held at the iconic ground.

The Wankhede Stadium is among five venues shortlisted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that are earmarked to undergo renovation and upgrade work ahead of the World Cup, which is a little over three months away now.

While the Indian board is yet to start the work, the idea behind inviting tenders to change the floodlights is to ensure that such big initiatives are completed with ease and are not left for a tighter deadline. As the home ground for five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians, the Wankhede Stadium had hosted seven league matches during IPL 2023 before work began in improving the outfield, which started as soon as the league round of the IPL ended.

''Sealed tenders are invited for the proposed LED Floodlighting system with DMX controls at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The scope of work is described in the tender document,'' the Mumbai Cricket Association said on its website along with other necessary details.

Along with this, the MCA has also invited applications for the renovation work of the hospitality boxes in the stadium. Additionally, a few more decisions could be taken during the MCA’s apex council meeting here on June 30.

''Mumbai Cricket Association would be undertaking the renovation of hospitality boxes at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Association invites applications from reputed organizations to be appointed as Project Management Consultant who fulfil following eligibility criteria,'' said another release on their website. One of the most famous and iconic cricket grounds in India, the Wankhede Stadium here had undergone an overhaul ahead of the last 50-over World Cup which the country hosted, 12 years ago in 2011.

India had beaten Sri Lanka in the final in April 2011 to end their 28-year wait to win a second title, which was also their last World Cup win across the two white-ball formats.

