Left Menu

Taipei Open: HS Prannoy marches into quarterfinals, Parupalli Kashyap bows out

The World No. 9 Prannoy defeated world No. 95 Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia 21-9, 21-17 in the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF Super 300 tournament

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 15:10 IST
Taipei Open: HS Prannoy marches into quarterfinals, Parupalli Kashyap bows out
Prannoy HS. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

India's ace player HS Prannoy advanced to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Taipei Open 2023 men's singles event on Thursday. The World No. 9 Prannoy defeated world No. 95 Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia 21-9, 21-17 in the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF Super 300 tournament.

It was, however, the end of the road for Commonwealth Games 2014 champion Parupalli Kashyap. In the round of 16, the 36-year-old was defeated 16-21, 17-21 by Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei. The third-seeded HS Prannoy started well and surged to a 15-5 lead in the first game at the Tian-Mu Arena. The Indian badminton player maintained tight control of the match and easily won the first game.

Early in the second game, HS Prannoy trailed Tommy Sugiarto 3-10. However, he recovered to draw level. With the scores tied at 15-15, Prannoy stepped up and defeated the Indonesian shuttler in 36 minutes. The 30-year-old player will face Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus in the quarter-finals.

Earlier in the day, Parupalli Kashyap battled Su Li Yang but the Chinese Taipei shuttler took seven straight points to take 14-8 lead and subsequently dominated to win the first game. The second game, too, began with a close battle. However, as the game went, Parupalli Kashyap was unable to match Su Li Yang's energy and was defeated in the contest that lasted 42 minutes.

India's mixed doubles duo of Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy were defeated 21-13, 21-18 in the second round by Chinese Taipei's Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Lin Xiao Min. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023