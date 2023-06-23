"It's going to be a good test for their style of play": Ricky Ponting on England's ahead of 2nd Ashes Test

Left Menu

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting believes that the added pressure after the defeat in the opening Test match of Ashes 2023 would leave hosts England with a challenging task in the second.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting believes that the added pressure after the defeat in the opening Test match of Ashes 2023 would leave hosts England with a challenging task in the second. England's 'Bazball' style was on full display in the first Test, with the English batters sticking to their aggressive approach in both their innings. For Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja, they used an experimental field setting and it worked in their favour.

However, Stokes' bold declaration on the first evening despite having wickets in hand did not pan out the way he had expected. "I think it's going to be a really, really good test for England. Actually, I think it's going to be a good test for their style of play. I think it's going to be a good test for their leadership and their coaching," Ponting said, according to ICC.

"One thing that I was looking forward to seeing most was how this style of play actually stood up against Australia. They've played Pakistan in Pakistan on flat wickets. I think they played New Zealand in six (five) of those 11 Test matches that they've won. And that was why I was so intrigued by what was going to happen," Ponting added. It is highly likely that England will continue with the same approach that has been fruitful for them since McCullum took over as England's head coach in red-ball cricket.

Despite the defeat in the opening Test, Stokes exuded confidence in his approach saying he would continue to stick to his style, adding that losing in such a manner was a risk worth taking for a team that is not 'results driven'. Ponting questioned the remarks made by Stokes saying, "I've heard them say that before, that they're not 'results driven', but I don't believe that for a second. This is an Ashes series, this is the biggest challenge that Ben Stokes has had in his career as a captain."

He asked if England's approach to red-ball cricket was, indeed, not results-driven, why did Stokes say his players "in pieces" was losing the Ashes opener. "I'm not copping that. I mean, if they're not results driven, they wouldn't be disappointed at all about losing. And it seemed to me last night, and he said it, that all his (Stokes) players were in pieces at the end of that game. So that means to me that they do care about losing, and you should."

"Winning Test matches is not an easy thing to do, and winning an Ashes Test is not easy. You don't want to be giving good cricket teams opportunities back into a game of Ashes cricket when you're in control of the game. England were in control of the game late on day one," Ponting signed off saying. The second Ashes Test will get underway at the Home of Cricket, Lord's, from Wednesday.

Australia is at the top of the new ICC World Test Championship standings. (ANI)

