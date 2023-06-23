Bayern signs Portugal left back Raphaël Guerreiro on a free transfer from rival Dortmund

Bayern Munich signed Portugal left back Raphaël Guerreiro on a free transfer Friday from Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund.

Guerreiro joins on a three-year deal after his Dortmund contract expires at the end of the month. He will likely compete for the starting left back spot with Alphonso Davies but he can also play on the left of midfield and was also used as a central midfielder by Dortmund this season with some success.

Bayern edged Dortmund for the German title on goal difference in the closest title race in years. Guerreiro is Bayern's second signing of the off-season after Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, also on a free transfer.

Guerreiro has made 64 appearances for Portugal and played in four of his country's five games at last year's World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)