USA pacer Kyle Phillip gets suspended from international cricket for illegal bowling action

USA pace bowler Kyle Phillip has been suspended from bowling in international cricket after his bowling action was deemed illegal. Phillip was part of the USA's squad in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe.

Just like his quick bowling action, he made a quick start to the event as he picked up three wickets in USA's opening match against the West Indies. But the match officials reported his action following the loss to the Caribbean side and the ICC's Event Panel later confirmed that the 26-year-old used an illegal bowling action.

In accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations, Phillip has been immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket. His suspension will remain in place until he submits to a reassessment of his bowling action, which concludes that his bowling action is legal.

US have lost their first three matches at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier event, with their five-wicket loss to the Netherlands in Harare on Thursday leaving them at the bottom of the Group A table ahead of their final group match against Zimbabwe on Monday. (ANI)

