"We have been making decent progress": Alfa Romeo F1 driver Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo F1 team driver Valtteri Bottas made a good finish in the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday as he finished 10th.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 19:52 IST
Alfa Romeo F1 driver Valtteri Bottas (Twitter: Photo/alfa_romeo). Image Credit: ANI
Alfa Romeo F1 team driver Valtteri Bottas made a good finish in the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday as he finished 10th. According to the official website of Formula 1, Bottas said, "We have been making decent progress, and it's proof of all the hard work put in."

Valtteri Bottas started in the 14th position, on the hard tyre in the Canadian GP. Bottas made a slow start which saw him drop down to 16th. However, he moved up into the top-10 after opting not to pit under the Safety Car, while the drivers ahead of him made their first stops. Bottas said, "Since Monaco, we have been making decent progress, and it's proof of all the hard work put in by the team back home in Hinwil", adding, "Even though we are bringing home only one point, it's a reward and a motivation boost to keep hunting for more."

He added, "It could have been P9, but my tyres began to wear out towards the end of the race, and Lance got me on the finish line. Still, I think it is safe to say we executed a solid race today, and a good strategy as well." Reflecting on his performance, Bottas said: "I am pleased with our race today. I made up four positions during the race, and it's always a good day when that happens, especially when you get a top-ten finish, which had been our main goal all weekend long."

The Formula 1 racer added, "Now, it will be important to keep working in this direction and focus on improving our Saturday performance. There are still some steps forward to make, and I am confident we can achieve this all together." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

