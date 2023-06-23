Left Menu

John McGinn extends his contract with Aston Villa

Scottish national John McGinn signs a new contract with English football club Aston Villa. The midfielder will remain at Aston Villa until 2027.

Scottish national John McGinn signs a new contract with English football club Aston Villa. The midfielder will remain at Aston Villa until 2027. In 2018, John McGinn first signed for Aston Villa from his former club Hibernian.

In 2019, Aston Villa was competing in EFL Championship and needed help finding a place in the Premier League. John McGinn helped Aston Villa to get promotion to the Premier League after the conclusion of the 2019 season.

According to the official website of Aston Villa, the club stated, "Aston Villa is delighted to announce captain John McGinn has signed a new, long-term contract with the Club." The midfielder has provided many memorable moments during 183 appearances for the club, including the winner at Wembley to send Aston Villa back to the Premier League in 2019.

After signing the contract, John McGinn shared his feeling, he said, "I'm delighted to get it sorted, this is home for me now, I'm really excited to be a part of what should be a really exciting journey," as per the official website of Aston Villa football club. He added, "If you'd have told me eight years ago that I would be a Premier League player and playing every week I would have laughed at you. The progression and the journey has been mental. It hasn't properly sunk in. I'm loving every single minute."

He signed off saying, "If you'd have told me when I was young I'd be playing in the Premier League against the best players in the world for a club like Aston Villa - I have to pinch myself. I don't take it for granted and try to be the best I can be every day." (ANI)

