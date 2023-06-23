HS Prannoy bows out of Taipei Open, India's challenge ends

India's challenge at the Taipei Open ended on Friday as HS Prannoy lost in the quarter-finals to Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus. Prannoy, world no.9, lost 21-19, 21-8 to Hong Kong player who is placed no. 16 in the BWF rankings.

Prannoy put up a good fight in the first set and got an early 5-2 lead. But Ng Ka Long Angus came back to tie the score at five all. In the tussle, both players were again levelled at 19-all and the Hong Kong player took two straight points. The second game was one-sided with Prannoy unable to stage a comeback after conceding an initial lead. The match ended in 38 minutes.

In 12 encounters, this was Prannoy's sixth defeat to Ng Ka Long Angus. In their previous encounter in the Indonesia Open, Prannoy had defeated the Hong Kong player 21-18, 21-16. Prannoy won Malaysia Masters in May. (ANI)

