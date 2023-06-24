Sports Schedule
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2023 09:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 09:05 IST
Sports Schedule for Saturday, June 24 CRICKET: *Stories related to India's tour of West Indies.
*ICC World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe.
*Stories related to Indian and international cricket.
FOOTBALL: *SAFF Championship: Match between India and Nepal.
Other stories related to India and international football.
WRESTLING: *Stories related to Indian wrestling and WFI elections. TABLE TENNIS: *WTT Contender in Tunisia.
GOLF: * Aditi Ashok at WPGA Championship in New Jersey.
*Indian golfers playing across the world.
CHESS *Global Chess League.
