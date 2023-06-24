Sports Schedule for Saturday, June 24 CRICKET: *Stories related to India's tour of West Indies.

*ICC World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe.

*Stories related to Indian and international cricket.

FOOTBALL: *SAFF Championship: Match between India and Nepal.

Other stories related to India and international football.

WRESTLING: *Stories related to Indian wrestling and WFI elections. TABLE TENNIS: *WTT Contender in Tunisia.

GOLF: * Aditi Ashok at WPGA Championship in New Jersey.

*Indian golfers playing across the world.

CHESS *Global Chess League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)