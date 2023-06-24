"He's one of the best coaches in the world": Joselu lauds Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid's latest joinee Joselu, heaped praise on Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti and labeled him as one of the best managers in the world. In his first conference as a Madrid player, the Spaniard was questioned about the Italian manager. He believes that on the tactical aspect, Ancelotti will bring the best out of him as a striker.

"He's one of the best coaches in the world, if not the best. I have had lots of coaches in my career but I think he will bring me so much on a tactical level and in how I play because, from an attacking perspective, I have a different profile to others in the squad. Anything he can show me and all I can learn in the early months of preseason will be hugely beneficial," Joselu said as quoted by RealMadrid.com. This will mark the second time in his decorated career, Joselu will feature in the shades of Real Madrid. He was a part of Real Madrid's youth academy in 2010 and played for Castilla.

He went on to reflect on his emotions after joining his boyhood club once again as he inches closer to the end of his career. "You're at the best club in the world, so when you have to leave, of course, you have that yearning. Coming back has brought up so many emotions. You come to the best club in the world, even at the academy, and everything is different. I have also had a family and that brings a bit more emotional stability. I'm so proud of the career I've had and to have come this far," Joselu added.

In the end, he went on to thank the fans for the support they showed after his comeback was announced. "Thank you so much. The messages of support have been unbelievable since the moment it was announced I'd be back playing for Real Madrid. You're the greatest fans in the world, Hala Madrid," Joselu signed off.

Earlier this week, Real Madrid made an official announcement to announce the arrival of the experienced Spanish striker. The 33-year-old played a key role in Spain's triumph as he struck the winning goal against Italy in the semi-finals. He was also the top Spanish goal scorer in the last La Liga campaign with 16 goals for Espanyol. (ANI)

