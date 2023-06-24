Christopher Nkunku reveals reason for joining Chelsea

Chelsea's latest signing Christopher Nkunku revealed that Chelsea's project played a key role in choosing the London club as his next destination. The French forward has become one of the hottest prospects in the world with his sensational performances with the German club RB Leipzig. He found the back of the net 16 times.

He was enjoying success after success with the German club, but he decided to move past it and take up a new challenge. He went on to elaborate on his reason for choosing Chelsea as his next destination. In an interview with the club's official website, Nkunku depicted his desire to improve as a football player and lift trophies with the club.

"I think the project was good for me. It is a good project for me to develop myself as a player and a man also. And this is a good city, after all, and for sure I want to improve in football and I want to win trophies and improve myself also. So I think this is a good project for me at this moment. This is a good project, for sure," Nkunku said as quoted by Chelsea.com. He further went on to admit that since he signed for the London club he is yet to talk with head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

"I have not had a chance to speak to him, not yet. I spoke to some of my friends from Paris about him a little bit. I speak about him a little bit with some of the players. They told me that he's a very good coach and I'm excited to work with him," Nkunku added. "On the pitch, I'm a bit quiet, but I can speak, I can shout also. But I'm very focused on football and about winning, to do everything right, so I can say I speak with my feet. But it's important obviously to speak to the boys on the pitch," Nkunku signed off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)