Mitchell Swepson joins Glamorgan as cover for national teammate Michael Neser

Australian legspinner Mitchell Swepson has signed for Glamorgan to play in the County Championship as cover for Michael Neser who is currently with the Australia Test squad in the ongoing Ashes 2023 series. Swepson is expected to make his debut against Sussex on Sunday. It will be his first experience of county cricket and he will come into the squad a few months after he lost his contract with Cricket Australia.

He made his Test debut last year in Pakistan and went on to play four matches across that tour and the following Sri Lanka series. However, he was an unused member of the squad for the Test series against India earlier this year, offspinner Todd Murphy and left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann turned out to be the preferred choices.

Due to his presence in Australia's squad, the legspinner went more than two months without bowling in a competitive game between the end of January and the start of April. He finally made a competitive appearance when he featured in the A series against New Zealand. With Swepson joining Glamorgan, their strong links with Queensland continue to grow.

Neser is one of five pace bowlers in Australia's Test squad as he was retained after the India Test. Mitchell Starc is in contention to replace Scott Boland at Lord's after England's batters took Boland for nearly six-an-over at Edgbaston with their 'Bazball' style of play. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)