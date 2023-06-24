Left Menu

The Maharashtra Ironmen started the game in blistering form as Igor Chiseliov, Jalal Kiani, Manjeet Kumar, Ankit and Sumit Ghanghas were passing the ball fluidly and constructing attacks patiently. Igor Chiseliov, Sumit Ghanghas, Ankit and Jalal Kiani were making sure the Ironmen carried on extending their lead.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 21:25 IST
Maharashtra Ironmen storm into PHL finals

Maharashtra Ironmen became the first team to book their spot in the finals of the Premier Handball League as they defeated Rajasthan Patriots 38-28 in the semifinals here on Saturday.

Ironmen will either face the Telugu Talons or the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh.

Igor Chiseliov was the top scorer for the Maharashtra Ironmen in this game with 10 goals and had taken his goal tally for the season to 87 by the end of the game to reclaim the top spot in the scoring charts. Amninder Singh was the top scorer for the Rajasthan Patriots in this game with 7 goals. Igor Chisleiov was adjudged the most valuable player of the match.

Rajasthan were coming into this game as the only team to have defeated the Ironmen in the league phase. The Maharashtra Ironmen started the game in blistering form as Igor Chiseliov, Jalal Kiani, Manjeet Kumar, Ankit and Sumit Ghanghas were passing the ball fluidly and constructing attacks patiently. The Maharashtra players were in great touch as they were shooting with devastating effect in the opening minutes of the game. By the 15th mark, the Ironmen had established a considerable lead as the scores read 10-7 in their favour. Robin Singh of the Patriots was sent off in the first quarter for an extremely robust challenge on Mohit Punia after he was shown a direct red card.

Amninder Singh and Arjun Lakra injected some energy and provided the Patriots a much-needed edge in attack as they started to find the back of the net a lot more consistently. However, the Ironmen were putting on a masterclass in attack. Igor Chiseliov, Sumit Ghanghas, Ankit and Jalal Kiani were making sure the Ironmen carried on extending their lead. The half ended with the scores 17-14 in favour of the Ironmen.

Although Rajasthan Patriots came out for the second half looking to wrestle control of the game but halfway through the second period the scores read 27-22 in favour of the Ironmen. The Rajasthan players looked deflated in attack while the Maharashtra Ironmen carried on with the same ferocity in attack going into the last 10 minutes. Goals from Kiani, Chiseliov, Ankit and Manjeet Kumar saw the Ironmen establish an unassailable lead and seal the issue.

