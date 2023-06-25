Left Menu

Taekwondo Premier League: Bengaluru Ninjas, Delhi Warriors, Haryana Hunters progress into quarter-finals

Bengaluru Ninjas scored contrasting victories over Assam Heroes on Saturday. Bengaluru Ninjas secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Taekwondo Premier League. Haryana Hunters and Delhi Warriors also advance into the quarterfinals of the inaugural Taekwondo Premier League.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 18:43 IST
Taekwondo Premier League: Bengaluru Ninjas, Delhi Warriors, Haryana Hunters progress into quarter-finals
Bengaluru Ninjas and Assam Heroes (Source: TPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru Ninjas scored contrasting victories over Assam Heroes on Saturday. Bengaluru Ninjas secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Taekwondo Premier League. Haryana Hunters and Delhi Warriors also advance into the quarterfinals of the inaugural Taekwondo Premier League.

Silver medallist in the Senior Nationals Prashanth Rana led Bengaluru's charge, helping overcome a valiant Assam 12-2, 14-14, 10-9. In their second match in Group A, Prashanth was in thumping form, setting up an emphatic 21-15, 11-5, 35-3 victory, as per a press release from TPL. Delhi Warriors trounced Hyderabad Gliders 22-1, 9-1, 30-4 and Lucknow Nawabs 19-6, 24-13, 8-8 to book a berth in the Last 9. Four-time national champion Sahil was the star for Delhi. Lucknow got the better of Hyderabad to join the quarterfinalists.

Maharashtra Avengers made light of losing India's No. 1 Prithviraj Chauhan during the weigh-in to enter the quarterfinals. The country's number two player Shivan Shetty led his team to an emphatic 11-2, 13-4, 11-1 victory over Himachal Hurricanes. Rajasthan Royals trounced Himachal Hurricanes 22-3, 14-1, 8-3.

Group C saw Gujarat Thunders zooming to the top with two straight wins. They first sneaked past Punjab Royals 10-6, 11-9, 14-4 and then recorded a one-sided 15-0, 11-0, 21-3 win over Chennai Strikers. Manish Chavan, a gold medal winner in the Senior National Championship in 2018, and Satish were the other two players who did well for Maharashtra Avengers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023